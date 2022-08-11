Public asked to give feedback on street trading

Licensing bosses are proposing to add seven new locations where traders can apply for pitches. These will be divided between Victoria Street, School Street, Deanery Place and Pipers Row – all in the city centre.

The council is now appealing for as many people as possible to provide feedback on its draft Street Trading Policy for 2023.

Available to view on the council’s website as part of the consultation, the draft policy states: “This sets the framework for the city council to administer and regulate street trading, ensuring a consistent approach is taken.

“Street trading encourages a vibrant and prosperous economy. It provides valuable employment opportunities for local people as well as a seedbed of entrepreneurship, allowing new entrants to test their business skills and ideas in an environment which has low start-up costs, minimal overheads and existing customer footfall.

“Goods on sale in the street provide convenient access to hot and cold drinks, fresh fruit and vegetables, household goods and other services for local communities, those travelling to work and visitors to Wolverhampton.

“The policy intends to enable the expansion of the street trading offering as footfall in the city increases. It will serve as a reference for consent holders, enforcement officers, other responsible authorities and the regulatory committee as to our intended vision and approach to street trading activities in the city,” adds the draft.

“It sets out the criteria and guidance that the council will use as the regulatory framework for street trading. This policy also clarifies the requirements around special events and occasional markets. It gives prospective traders an early indication as to whether their application is likely to be granted or not.”

The introduction of the policy will also promote the four licensing objectives of public safety, prevention of crime and disorder, prevention of public nuisance and the protection of children from harm.