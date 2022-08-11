Cystic Fibrosis patients hail wonder drug

Kaftrio works by correcting the problem which causes the mucus to build up.

Fifty four patients at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital being treated for the inherited condition, which leaves sticky mucus in the lung and digestive system and causes lung infections and problems with digesting food, are now being given Kaftrio.

All were having to have intravenous antibiotics up to five times a year because of chest infections but since using Kaftrio, have seen their lung function significantly increase and not reported any serious symptoms for 12 months.

Kaftrio, which was introduced to the first Wolverhampton patients in October 2020, works by correcting the problem which causes the mucus to build up.

For patients 57-year-old Martin McComack and 32-year-old Bradley Mansell, who started it in April 2021, and 25-year-old Lauren McGowan and 30-year-old Sophie Tristram, who both started on Kaftrio in October 2020, the results have been overwhelmingly positive.

Martin McComack said he would urge anyone who could to take Kaftrio

Martin, from Fordhouses, said: “At 36, I got pneumonia and was in hospital for quite a few weeks, and afterwards I was put on nebulised treatments, which took up quite a bit of my daily life.

“Due to the amount of time I was having off work, I lost my job. Twelve months ago I got a phone call offering me Kaftrio and I jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s been a life-changing experience and my advice to anyone would be definitely to take Kaftrio.”

Bradley Mansell said his quality of life had improved through the drug

Bradley, from Dudley, said: “Before I started taking it, I had a very productive cough and my chest was very difficult to clear, but I noticed an effect within about 48 hours of taking Kaftrio.

“There was a week or two where there was a lot of ‘gunk’ coming up off my chest but since then, life has been amazing.

"I haven’t needed any IV antibiotics for over 12 months, which hasn’t happened since I was about 13.

“I’ve got lots of energy now – I’ve been able to get back into my running, and I’m comfortably working four days a week, compared to the three before."

Lauren McGowan said quality of life had improved for her

Lauren, from Hadley, Telford, hasn’t had IV antibiotics for 25 months, since July 7, 2020. She said: “Life before Kaftrio was relatively difficult – I’d get out of breath quite easily and I’d spend about three hours each day taking my treatments.

“To begin with (on Kaftrio) I had a bit of a cough but that went quite quickly. I’ve been able to stop taking some nebulisers which has given me a lot more time, and my quality of life has been brilliant.

“I’m now in work full-time, I’m getting married next year and have bought a house which 18 months ago, I don’t think I’d have even considered as a possibility.”

Sophie Tristram said she was able to go back to the gym more often

Sophie, from Bradmore, said: “Life before Kaftrio was tough – I’d wake up coughing and sometimes I would cough so hard I was sick.

“I’d have problems with my stomach and sinuses and have reoccurring chest infections. Since starting Kaftrio I’ve had some side effects but life has changed dramatically.

“I very rarely cough, I’m even more active than before starting Kaftrio, I can do a lot more in the gym and it doesn’t seem as if I’ve got CF anymore.