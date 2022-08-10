Roof tile danger to city’s historic hall resolved

Graseley Old Hall

Planning bosses this week gave the go-ahead for The Royal School on Penn Road to demolish the roof of its disused ‘old scout hut’, which backs on to Graseley Old Hall – widely believed to be the city’s oldest building.

The grade II* listed hall is a privately owned residence that attracts all-year-round interest from history enthusiasts and ghost hunters attending organised events.

It has been owned and maintained for more than 30 years by retired actress Susan Williams, who contacted Graiseley councillor Jacqui Sweetman, saying she was incredibly fearful of someone being badly injured – or worse – due to tiles continually becoming dislodged in high winds.

“These tiles have been loose for quite some time now and they are very heavy,” she said. “A lot of them have already come off and they could do some real harm if they hit anyone. They are a serious danger,” she told Councillor Sweetman, who then contacted The Royal School.

Following a planning application to have the roof removed, the matter was prioritised and finally approved this week.

Made by Miss Shifali Saini, the application said: “The roof includes asbestos cement tiles and is in an extremely poor condition. The main structure will remain as it forms part of the boundary wall to the hall and is in a good condition.

“The ‘old scout hut’ has been disused for more than 20 years and is currently fenced off from the school playing fields for safety. There is a significant amount of vegetation covering the building and the roof has deteriorated over time and failed.”

Councillor Sweetman said: “Graseley Old Hall is one of our oldest houses, if not the oldest in Wolverhampton. I am delighted for Susan and the hall that the problem is to be addressed.

“Our city has a rich historical legacy, but like all precious things needs vigilance to ensure that legacy remains.”

Councillor Paul Birch, who also wrote to the school about the issue, added: “My family and I live in a grade II listed property ourselves, so we are familiar with the concerns of preserving heritage buildings.

“We are grateful to the school for interceding to circumvent any potential issues. The Royal School itself is a grade II listed building of significant historic interest that has made significant investments into protecting its heritage.

“The school has responded expeditiously and with diligence, for which we are most grateful.”