Cheapest petrol and diesel in the West Midlands as prices keep dropping

After the price of both petrol and diesel soared to reach and even exceed £2 per litre in some places in recent months, the cost of fuel has now seen a drop with the average litre of unleaded costing 175.77 pence, and the average litre of diesel costing 186.1 pence.

The cost of filling up an average car with a 50-litre tank did exceed £100 at one point, but is now averaging around £87.

A consistent reduction in fuel prices is welcomed by drivers as the cost of living crisis worsens.

Also, with people set to get away for the summer holidays, and with more rail strikes on the way, more and more drivers are expected on the roads across the Black Country this upcoming weekend.

National Highways is advising drivers to plan their journeys, especially in the midsts of an amber heat warning that will grip most of England and parts of Wales from Thursday until Sunday.

We sought to find the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle in the Black Country and Staffordshire.

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station on Dudley Road, Wolverhampton, remains the cheapest in the area with petrol currently prices at 159.6 pence per litre, and diesel costing 169.6 pence per litre - which manager Sanjeev Lal said is the cheapest they have had since April this year.

These are the best prices as of Wednesday, August 10 according to petrolprices.com:

Cheapest petrol

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station - 159.6p

Esso Ablewell Service Station - 165.9p

Texaco Co-Op Wombourne - 168.9p

Texaco Fallings Park Service Station - 169.9p

Texaco Himley Road Service Station - 169.9p

Esso Stadium Garage - 169.9p

Asda Oldbury - 170.7p

Shell Sedgley Service Station - 170.9p

Tesco Dudley Extra - 170.9p

Tesco West Bromwich - 170.9p

Cheapest Diesel

TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station - 169.6p

Texaco Fallings Park Service Station - 179.9p

Texaco Co-Op Wombourne - 179.9p

Esso Stadium Garage - 179.9p

Texaco MFG Cannock - 181.9p

Texaco MFG Bearwood - 181.9p

Esso Ablewell Service Station - 182.9p

Morrisons Willenhall - 183.6p

Asda Dudley - 183.7p