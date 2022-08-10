An interesting evening as Steve Davis comes for talk

Steve Davis wowed those in attendance at the Cleveland Arms with stories of his career and his life outside snooker

Former six-time world champion Steve Davis visited the Cleveland Arms in Wolverhamptin on Thursday, July 14 to talk about his life and career.

A full house welcomed the sporting icon as he and host Chris Lovell took the audience on a journey from humble beginnings to becoming a household name.

They were treated to stories, jokes and Steve's uncharacteristically dry sense of humour, with VIP ticket holders having snaps with the snooker star professionally taken and framed at the half time interval.

During the interval, there was also an auction where a rare signed photograph of Steve and late Snooker rebel Alex "Hurricane" Higgins sold for £450.

Steve said: "I was blown away by how wonderful the place is, the atmosphere, lovely people and it was really professionally run".

The second half of the show was a Q&A session where guests could ask Steve a variety of questions.

He also delighted fans by showing off his maths skills as he calculated how many pints of lager his late former colleague Canadian Bill Werbeniuk used to drink whilst playing the sport.

Even after the show ended, Steve stayed on and signed books, posters, chatted with fans who were lining up to take selfies with him and even signed an old cue.

Sarah Phelan who works at the nearby Golden Cue Snooker Club, but had never seen Steve in the flesh, said: "A trip down memory lane for those who were brought up during the glory years of Snooker.

"Poignant, funny and definitely interesting".

Will Adamson of the Cleveland Arms said: "I'm over the moon to see so many people enjoying themselves and seeing how professional and courteous Steve Davis was to everybody.