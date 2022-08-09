Plans for 33 new flats on site of former Wolverhampton social club

Land occupied by the former Springvale Sports and Social Club in Millfields Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The proposal to develop land in Millfields Road, in the Springvale area of Wolverhampton, includes the former site of the now demolished Springvale Sports and Social Clubhouse,

Permission for the Springvale House project was granted in March 2019, with the development of one apartment block containing 24 flats forming phase one of the development. This has been completed and the properties are now occupied.

The current application, submitted by Mr Jas Singh of West Bromwich-based Green Square Accord, forms the second part of the project and will bring the total number of apartments to 57.

Phase two will consist of a trio of three-storey buildings with the first block containing nine one-bedroom flats, and the second and third made up of 12 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments.

A statement from Cradley-based PJ Planning accompanying the application said: “The site is located approximately one kilometre from Bilston town centre and five kilometres from Wolverhampton city centre. The surrounding area is made up of a mixture of residential, commercial and industrial premises.

“It is bounded by Millfields Road, the three-storey phase one development, an employment unit and Springvale Cricket Club. The land is currently unoccupied and has recently been cleared of buildings.

“The architecture in the immediate surrounding area varies between traditional and modern. Other than the phase one development, properties on Millfields Road are largely two-storey semi-detached dwellings and two-storey commercial units.

“This proposal would result in a high-quality development utilising a brownfield site to provide new housing that would compliment and enhance the character and quality of the area,” added the statement.

“The current plans evolved through avoiding known mine workings and by occupying only the north-western part of the site, safeguarding the existing sports ground.”

Parking for 42 cars, 40 cycles and space for ten electric vehicle charging bays is also included in the application.

The Midlands Metro provides a regular service between Wolverhampton city centre and Birmingham city centre, with the nearest stops to the development being The Crescent and Bilston Central.