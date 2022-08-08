Tributes paid to legendary Wolves historian with "encyclopaedic knowledge" of all things Molineux

Pat Quirke with the first trophy Wolves won, the 1884 Wrekin Cup

Pat Quirke worked as the curator at Wolves Museum and as club historian.

He was described as having "encyclopaedic knowledge" of all things Molineux and an unrivalled enthusiasm to spread the word about his beloved football club.

A teacher by trade, after retiring to look after his late wife, Pat first became more closely involved with Wolves as an education officer when the museum was being put together.

Pat Quirke with a presentation vase

By this point, he had already written two books about the club, one about its origins – and one about manager Major Frank Buckley.

So for Pat, becoming more closely entwined with Molineux was always a labour of love.

Wolves former head of marketing and communications, Matt Grayson, worked closely with Pat when he first started volunteering around the club’s Museum and said: "He was a wonderful man who didn’t have a bad bone in his body."

Pat was immensely proud of becoming a member of staff working as a curator at the museum and as club historian.

It was in that role that he met and worked closely with fellow club historian Graham Hughes.

Both shared an incredible love of books, artefacts and memorabilia connected with Wolves, the weirder and more wonderful the better, and more importantly the stories behind them, and it was Graham who first became aware of Pat’s passion and talents and introduced him to the club.

Pat was in his element at the museum, whether leading tours for supporters or guests on a formal or informal basis, chatting to past and present players, organising the displays or coming up with ideas for new exhibits.

During takeover negotiations between Steve Morgan and current owners Fosun, it was Pat who answered the call from CEO Jez Moxey to show chairman Jeff Shi around the Museum to talk about the club’s rich and illustrious history - an example of how highly Pat is regarded within the club’s hierarchy.

A tribute shared by the club read: "In recent years in particular, the media team have been indebted to Pat for his help in answering questions and for working together on providing articles and historical insight for articles on the club’s website and in the matchday programme.

"Never was he more comfortable than in making sure the history of the club continued to be communicated so it could be passed through the generations.

"With his pocket watch, trademark sideburns and general appearance, Pat displayed manners and a sense of selfless decency which sometimes felt like it hailed from another age.