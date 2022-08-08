Special constable accused of rape appears in court

Paul Hoile, 40, and currently on remand, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court this morning.

Hoile, who is a special constable serving with the Metropolitan Police (MET), is charged with three counts of rape and one of 'causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity'.

All four offences are alleged to have taken place in Lilleshall in July of this year.

No pleas were entered during the hearing, and Hoile was remanded in custody.

Hoile had been arrested in Benfleet, Essex, on Wednesday, July 6.

He had been based with the MET's North West Command Unit, and has been suspended from duty.

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by West Mercia Police and the MET.