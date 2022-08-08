'Repping Wolverhampton' – City stars Beverley Knight and Goldie perform at closing ceremony

Goldie and Beverley Knight perform on stage during the Closing Ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham

Beverley Knight was full of emotion as she performed, having mentioned beforehand on Instagram that she was "repping Wolverhampton tonight".

Beverley Knight performs on stage during the ceremony

During their performance, Beverley and Goldie even donned matching gold and black outfits in tribute to their home city and football club.

It was a night of celebration and congratulations as the 2022 Commonwealth Games came to an end.

A star-studded closing ceremony played out in front of a sold-out 30,000 capacity crowd at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham last night, bringing to a close 11 days of top quality sporting action.

The athletes of the Commonwealth were able to let their hair down and enjoy a night of entertainment from some of the region’s biggest names and performers.

UB40 also played a part in the closing ceremony, having helped to launch the Birmingham 2022 festival and there was a sequence from the much-anticipated theatre show of Peaky Blinders: The Redemption Of Thomas Shelby.

It was a night of culture and diversity, with other artists from the local area such as Apache Indian, Jacob Banks, Jaykae, Asha, Mahalia, Musical Youth, Neelam Gill, Panjabi MC, Talulah-Eve and The Selecter.

Laura Mvula, from Birmingham, gave a special performance of a newly commissioned track inspired by Nick Cave’s Red Right Hand, the TV series’ theme song for Peaky Blinders.