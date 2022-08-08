Former Wolverhampton pub to be demolished and replaced with dozens of flats

The vacant former Happy Wanderer pub in Green Lanes, Bilston, which is to be demolished to make way for 33 new apartments. Photo: Google

The Happy Wanderer in Green Lanes, Bilston, closed in 2018 and has remained boarded up since.

The application, made by Mr Kam Sanghera of Bilston Property Solutions, is for three new buildings housing 11 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom apartments.

This means knocking down both the pub and a garage block that also sits on the site.

A statement from CT Planning, acting on behalf of Mr Sanghera, said: “The pub is typical of suburban pubs built during the 1950s and 60s, being of fairly bland appearance and situated on a large prominent plot.

“It has been closed for several years and was trading poorly prior to that. The premises are in a poor condition and require significant investment to enable the pub to get close to being a viable concern. It is no longer viable for pubs of this size to trade mainly in drink – food sales need to be a significant part of the business.

“Without this investment the pub is not a viable concern. Unfortunately, there has been no interested parties willing to invest the significant sum required given the high risk and low return. This has only been compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and the various restrictions placed on the hospitality industry.

“Whilst smaller pubs can remain prosperous by serving mainly drinks, buildings of the Happy Wanderer’s size need to attract diners to become a destination,” added the statement.

“There are at least three pubs of equivalent size within approximately one kilometre – namely The Grapes, The Cleveland Arms and The Merry Boys. All three premises provide food and drink and thus serve the local community admirably.