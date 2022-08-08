Flats plan for historic Wolverhampton building approved

The building in Queen Street, Wolverhampton, which now houses Johnny Spice Indian restaurant on the ground floor. Photo: Thorne Architecture.

The grade II listed premises in Queen Street is partly occupied by Johnny Spice Indian restaurant on the ground floor and the plans are for internal alterations on the first floor.

Granted listed status in July 1949, the building is believed to have housed the city’s first ever dispensary and is also recorded as having been a post office and an orphanage at different times during its history.

A heritage statement drawn up by Paul Simkin of Wolverhampton-based Thorne Architecture, the agents acting on behalf of applicant Mr Harj Momi, said: “A committee was formed to raise funds to build a purpose-built dispensary and this building was the result in 1826. There were often nearly 100 patients per week on its book.

“The premises were extended backwards towards Castle Street in or about 1833. In 1849 the Royal Hospital was opened and the dispensary was moved there.

“The vacant building was taken over by John Lees for use as an orphanage and school. It was so successful that in 1854 it moved to large new premises on Goldthorn Hill, where it still is as the Royal School.

“The upper floor has become redundant in recent years and is falling into disrepair. The client wishes to preserve as much of the historic fabric as possible,” added the report.

“Internally, any historic features will remain and the exterior of the building will be refurbished and the windows made good. This heritage asset is significant because of its age and proximity to adjacent listed buildings.