Teams show off karts ahead of Wolverhampton Krazy Races

The Krazy Races team

The Crash Test Dummies, Team Tardis and the Brummy Brassy Racers are among the teams entering the Krazy Races on Sunday, August 21.

The races are run by Sarah Belcher Events and raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as other individual charities supported by the racing kart teams taking part.

It is free to attend and the track runs from Queen Square to Darlington Street with the first kart taking to the track at around 10.15am directly after an opening procession at 10am.

Danny Scoffin, of the Krazy Races team, said: "It’s nearly here and we can’t wait to see all the amazing karts going for glory on Sunday, August 21st. It was great to see the karts at our scrutineering event and I would like to thank MIDDAS Interior Solutions for stepping in at the last minute to host the event.

“Everyone has worked incredibly hard on their karts and we are going to see a fantastic day’s entertainment when they take to the track.”

MIDDAS Interior Solutions are also a mascot sponsor on the day and will be racing to raise money for Macmillan. Steve Jessee, the firm’s managing director, said: “We took part in this year’s Shrewsbury Krazy Races with a Lady Penelope themed kart and were able to raise around £2,500 for Macmillan. We will be competing for them again when we take to the track in Wolverhampton.