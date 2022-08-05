Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teams show off karts ahead of Wolverhampton Krazy Races

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

Teams entering this month's Wolverhampton Krazy Races turned out for the final scrutiny event where the karts are checked before the big day.

The Krazy Races team
The Krazy Races team

The Crash Test Dummies, Team Tardis and the Brummy Brassy Racers are among the teams entering the Krazy Races on Sunday, August 21.

The races are run by Sarah Belcher Events and raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as other individual charities supported by the racing kart teams taking part.

It is free to attend and the track runs from Queen Square to Darlington Street with the first kart taking to the track at around 10.15am directly after an opening procession at 10am.

Danny Scoffin, of the Krazy Races team, said: "It’s nearly here and we can’t wait to see all the amazing karts going for glory on Sunday, August 21st. It was great to see the karts at our scrutineering event and I would like to thank MIDDAS Interior Solutions for stepping in at the last minute to host the event.

“Everyone has worked incredibly hard on their karts and we are going to see a fantastic day’s entertainment when they take to the track.”

MIDDAS Interior Solutions are also a mascot sponsor on the day and will be racing to raise money for Macmillan. Steve Jessee, the firm’s managing director, said: “We took part in this year’s Shrewsbury Krazy Races with a Lady Penelope themed kart and were able to raise around £2,500 for Macmillan. We will be competing for them again when we take to the track in Wolverhampton.

“We have a new Disney themed kart for Wolverhampton and despite it being an all-male team, our driver Tyler will be dressed as Cinderella and supported by a team consisting of Snow White, Ariel, Sleeping Beauty and Pocahontas.”

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News