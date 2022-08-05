St Chad's, Boningale is holding a day of reflection

Visitors to the church are welcome between 10am and 4pm at the historic parish church.
St Chad's Church, Boningale, Albrighton is holding a quiet day of reflection on Saturday, September 24.
Visitors to the church are welcome between 10am and 4pm at the historic parish church.
Soup and drinks will be provided but visitors are advised to bring their own packed lunch.
Everyone is welcomed to attend.