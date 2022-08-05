Notification Settings

Care home team overjoyed as resident enjoys centenary party

By James Vukmirovic

A city care home team came together to celebrate a special day for one of their centenarian residents.

Doris Tonks celebrates her centenary birthday with son Roger Tonks and daughter Judy Jarrett

Bridge Court in Wednesfield put on a day of celebratory events in honour of Doris Tonks, who was celebrating her 100th birthday.

A party was held in the main lounge of the home, with all residents and staff invited to attend and celebrate with Doris and tea, cake and other refreshments, as well as music from local entertainer Damian.

Doris was also joined by members of her family in son Roger and daughter Judy as she opened her card from the Queen.

Senior team leader Donna Burns helped to organise the event and said it had been lovely to put on such an event for Doris.

She said: "We're delighted to be able to help Doris enjoy her big day and we're delighted to have another centenary birthday, with this being the third one we've had.

"It's very special to do it and nice to know they've lived a comfortable life and see the joy on their faces that they've made it to 100."

Ms Burns said it was a joy for the home to be able to celebrate an event like this for Doris, who has lived in Wednesfield all her life, as they were like a big family.

She said Doris had always enjoyed a glass of whisky.

She said "One thing she likes to do is have a glass of whisky and she had planned to do that after the party, but was a bit tired out afterwards.

"She's always enjoyed that and been a lively part of the home, so it's wonderful to help her enjoy her big day."

