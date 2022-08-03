New treatment room designed specifically for LGBT+ community opens its doors

The official opening of the new Wolverhampton LGBT+ treatment room

The room, based at 27 School Street, Wolverhampton, has been set up by registered charity Wolverhampton LGBT+ to offer holistic therapies to the community.

Generous donations from local businesses have played a vital part in getting the room up and running, as the charity had no budget for the project.

Kelly Walker-Reed, chair and trustee, said: "The room will be used to offer holistic therapies, things such as massages, reiki, beauty treatments, hair barbing, and in the future hair removal.

Kelly Walker-Reed, chair of Wolverhampton LGBT+ in the new room

"It is really important for the community to have a safe place where they won't be misgendered or see the wrong pronouns used.

"The community often finds it difficult to find services which are inclusive and understanding.

"For example, if someone is struggling with gender dysphoria, they may not like certain parts of their body being touched."

The treatment room has been developed as a result of requests by the community, namely from people who identify as transgender or as non-binary.

Kelly added: "We have a stipulation that all of our therapists are LGBT+ trained and have enhanced DBS checks, which you won't see in most places.

"The services are offered at a reduced rate for membership holders which will be launched this week.

"The treatments will be cheaper than any other city prices.

"And the room is not only for the LGBT+ community, it is for anyone and everyone who wants to access beauty or holistic therapies in a warm and welcoming building.

"Everything that has gone into this project has been donated and funding has been given by local organisations.

"Crown Decorating Centre donated paint, Howdens Wednesbury donated wall cupboards, Awarding Care and Brighter Teachings donated £1800 between them, for the building work including electrics plumbing and flooring and a local sexual health service donated the couch."

The charity also offers inclusive counselling and many other activities such as yoga sessions and online socialising opportunities.