Free flowers for all as time trial comes to city

Nichola Daly and her team will he handing out free flowers throughout the time trial

The eyes of the world are on Wolverhampton as the best road cyclists from across the Commonwealth take on a challenging and hilly course across Wolverhampton, Dudley and South Staffordshire.

As the cycling time trial starts and finishes in Wolverhampton, members of Flowercraft from Chapel Ash will be walking around and handing out free flowers to people watching the event.

Co-owner Nichola Daly said the idea was to spread some positivity around the city and do something nice.

She said: "This is a big event which is coming to Wolverhampton and we always try to spread some positivity and do work for charity, so we just thought it would be a nice thing to do to add to the fun of the day,

"It's such a nice thing to come to Wolverhampton and I don't think we'll ever hold something as big again, so it's worth doing something like this for the big day."

Nichola, who owns the shop with her mother Julie, said she and members of the shop would be handing out roses as those were the most popular flowers in the shop.

She said: "They're a nice flower to receive and I think they're most people's favourites, so we'll be handing out a lot of those.

"The plan is to walk around the park area with the flowers, then head into the city centre and see where people are in order to hand them out.

"It's also a great opportunity to meet people from around the Commonwealth, as there's going to people from all over in the city.