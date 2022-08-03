First images of proposed £20m Green Innovation Corridor in Wolverhampton

An artist impression of the proposed new Green Innovaton Corridor

The plans are part of Wolverhampton's bid to be awarded transformational Government Levelling Up money.

The Springfield based development will create a centre for sustainable construction and create high skilled jobs for local people in the emerging green economy.

Phase one will be the Springfield Innovation Hub becoming net carbon zero and based at the University of Wolverhampton’s £120million Springfield super campus.

More than 90,000sqft of commercial innovation floorspace will be created in three units for business start-ups. The National Centre for Sustainable Construction will also be built creating over 300 jobs.

The long-term plan is to connect key the Springfield Campus with Wolverhampton Science Park and link the city centre with hi-tech cluster in the north of the city.

Future Green Innovation Corridor phases include Six Mile Green at Wolverhampton Science Park and Cross Street North, which could regenerate over 6.4hectares of brownfield land, create 250,000sqft of commercial space and more than 1,000 jobs.

Six Mile Green, named after the 1862 world record for the highest vertical ascent in a hot air balloon launched from the site, will see the construction of units for new business start-ups and innovation, while the Cross Street North site will see new housing and commercial development and public spaces.

City of Wolverhampton Council Leader, Councillor Ian Brookfield, said: "The City of Wolverhampton’s vision for the Green Innovation Corridor will drive the Green Industrial Revolution, building upon Wolverhampton’s sustainable construction, green credentials and circular economy for transformation that will create quality jobs for local people.

"This bid for £20million will help us deliver the Green Innovation Corridor linking the city’s key assets in skills, research and high-end manufacturing; building upon the strengths of the National Centre for Sustainable Construction and Wolverhampton Science Park."

Wolverhampton North East MP, Jane Stevenson, added: "The Levelling Up bid for £20million will act as a catalyst to realise the delivery of the Green Innovation Corridor project that will make a substantive impact to communities and residents’ lives, building upon the success of Wolverhampton as an innovation ecosystem and National Centre for Sustainable Construction."

University of Wolverhampton Interim Vice Chancellor Professor Ian Campbell, said: "The university is committed to delivering education and fostering relationships with local business to introduce graduates to the business community. In addition, we recognise the importance of graduate retention in Wolverhampton to assist in its continued growth."