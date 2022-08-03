Cocaine dealer caught red-handed after claiming his cash came from selling foot fetish porn

Jack Lawrence

Jack Lawrence, originally from Wolverhampton but now living in Devon, said thousands of pounds paid into his bank account came from global online sales of his foot and muscle fetish videos to viewers around the world.

However, he was caught in a police sting half way through a cocaine deal outside his home in Paignton and was found to have £8,010 cash and £22,000 in his bedroom.

He also had £1,100 worth of designer Nike trainers which he claimed were props for his foot porn.

The sloppy dealer also had lists of drug deals on his iPhone revealing he sold about two kilograms of cocaine in the two months before he was caught in August 2020.

His bank account showed £19,000 of unexplained credits of which £11,000 were drug deal bank transfers.

He also had a chronic gambling habit, with payments to at least two online bookmakers. Lawrence, 30, of Langstone Road, Paignton, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and was jailed for seven years, two months and 12 days at Exeter Crown Court.

Recorder Richard Stead told the defendant: “It is clear that that by virtue of your own drug use, some extremely poor decision-making led you to the position you are now in.” Mr Herc Ashworth, prosecuting, said Lawrence was arrested while selling drugs from his car which was parked outside his flat in Paignton, where police recovered 264 grams of cocaine, scales, wraps, and £8,010 cash.