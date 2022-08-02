Wolverhampton Council leader outlines measures to help people amid cost of living crisis

Councillor Ian Brookfield

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said he didn't want the crisis to rob a "generation of their chance to fully reach their potential".

And it was the reason why the Financial Wellbeing Strategy has been drawn up to help those in the city, with more than 50 different organisations joining in.

It comes after the authority committed £1.1 million this financial year – alongside grant funding through the Household Support Fund – to help people in need.

And 222,703 cash awards have been handed out across the city up to the end of April this year, with support including help with food and energy and clothing.

Councillor Brookfield said: "I’m proud of the work we’ve done so far in this city, but the national situation means too many people here and across the country are facing real financial hardship. Too many people – including those from working families – are struggling to make ends meet.

"Too many people are having to make the decision between ‘heat or eat’ – waking up every day facing insecurity, uncertainty and impossible decisions about money. I know this situation is not unique to Wolverhampton, everyone is feeling the strain, but I want our solutions to be unique in the way we support our people through this crisis, as one city.

"This is about supporting our people now, so they can then support themselves and their families for decades to come. It’s about helping people not fall into poverty in the first place and ensuring those already experiencing hardships don’t get trapped in a cycle, which sees them deprived of opportunities to reach their full potential."

The strategy focuses on core areas where the biggest difference is needed such as through financial responsibility, tackling food and fuel poverty, improving access to financial information, building awareness to promote behaviour change and working with people to maximise money and opportunities.

The launch event at the Light House in The Chubb Buildings heard from a range of organisations which have been working in partnership with the authority to deliver crisis support.

A few of the commitments already made – and action already under way – includes working with organisations in every community, opening five community shops to offer affordable and low-cost food and providing support to food banks, community kitchens and soup kitchens.

And it includes working together to make it easier to access advice and guidance about money, debt and finances, and working with services across the authority and partner organisations to tackle the issues.

"We don’t want this current situation stopping people from daring to dream they can make their lives better. We don’t want this cost-of-living crisis robbing a generation of their chance to fully reach their potential. The people of this city are capable of great things and it’s our collective responsibility to give the support they need, when they need it," Councillor Brookfield added.

"This strategy will support those who are already economically vulnerable to get back on their feet and then confidently make their own way. It’s about giving them the confidence and the skills to manage their own financial wellbeing.

"We’ll also help people not fall into poverty in the first place with a range of preventative measures, providing a safety net to help them through these challenging times.

"I’m determined this will be a defining moment for the city – not in how it challenged us, but in how we overcame it to thrive and build better futures for our citizens."