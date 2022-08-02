No funerals at six Wolverhampton sites due to cycling time-trial road closures

A map of the road closures on Thursday, August 4

The time-trial will leave West Park in Wolverhampton, before heading through the city, into parts of Dudley and South Staffordshire and then returning back to the finish line in West Park.

Due to this, there will be large amounts of road closures across the Black Country to accommodate the time trials, with residents and business notified of the closures months in advance.

The closures will be in place from 5am to 6pm.

No funeral burials will be taking place at six of the seven cemeteries based in Wolverhampton.

There are seven in total, and only Bushbury cemetery and crematorium will be open for burials and cremation on Thursday, and this decision has been taken due to the road closures, impact of traffic due to the closures and because of access to the other cemeteries.

Adam Clelland, bereavement services manager at Wolverhampton Council, said: "We have closed all six of the seven sites with no burials taking place apart from Bushbury, so only Bushbury will be open for burials or cremation as we were not sure how the impact of traffic would be on families on the day. The funeral directors are aware of this.

"The six sites will be closed for burials, however, they will be open for the public to visit except for Merridale which will be closed completely. It is a quiet time of the year and so the impact isn't as big.

"The Merridale cemetery will be closed completely because staff are going to struggle to get there, and so we decided to close the site for the day.

"I'm sure people will be understanding. If somebody desperately wanted to get there on the day, for example for an anniversary, then they would be able to call us and we would see what we could do."

The list of cemeteries is as follows:

Beacon Hill cemetery - closed for burials, open to public

Bilston cemetery - closed for burials, open to public

Bushbury cemetery and crematorium - open for burials and cremation and also to public

Danescourt cemetery - closed for burials, open to public

Hall Green cemetery - closed for burials, open to public

Merridale cemetery - closed for burials and also closed to public

Penn cemetery - closed for burials, open to public

The co-operative funeral care in Penn Road, Wolverhampton said they will be closed on Thursday, and the staff will work at a different branch instead.

Other businesses will remain open. Russell, owner of the Mount Tavern pub in Penn Road, said: "We are planning to remain open on the day, but the closures will impact us in terms of staff getting here on the day and also customers coming in.

"We're trying to work out the best plan."

Ednam Road surgery in Goldthorn Park said they will be open as normal for patients and appointments but the doctor and staff may run late in getting to the surgery.