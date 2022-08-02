'Emotional' survival story of Wolverhampton girl born looking like 'a tiny baby bird' at 25 weeks

Naiyana Aikens

Naiyana Aikens was born on November 13, 2014, weighing just 1lb 8oz and looking like “a tiny baby bird.”

Her mother Shemayne Walker, a therapeutic radiographer at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, had an emergency caesarean section at New Cross Hospital after going into premature labour and Naiyana was rushed straight to the Neonatal Unit (NNU) at the hospital.

Shemayne, 37 from Bushbury, said she wanted to write the book to help other parents with babies in NNU while raising money for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Charity.

The book, titled ‘My Neonatal Journey’ is an emotional story about Naiyana’s journey from a very ill baby to the thriving seven-year-old she is today and the fantastic care she received from the NHS.

Naiyana said: “I hope that families read the book and see that their baby can grow big and strong like me.”

Shemayne added: “It is a short story to introduce people to Naiyana’s journey.

"Niayana is now thriving but at the time when she was born, it was very much an hour by hour, day by day case.

"I wish I could have seen how well she would do in the future then, to give us hope.

"I hope this book will help other parents. The journey of a premature baby is very unpredictable and at times overwhelming but at the same time watching your little miracle thrive daily is inspiring in so many ways."

First-time mum Shemayne was admitted to the maternity unit at New Cross Hospital after her waters broke at 25 weeks.

She said: “I was immediately admitted and put on bed rest. At 25 weeks I went into premature labour which was very scary. I had a c-section and even though it was a terrifying moment I felt calm and relaxed thanks to the staff. I could never thank them enough.

“Naiyana was rushed straight to the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU). "It was hours later until I was able to go and see her.

“I will never forget the amazing care and supportive staff on the unit. They were incredible.”

Naiyana was discharged from the hospital five months later to continue her recovery at home. She, her mum and brother Eshay Aikens, 3, plan to join her father Anthony Aikens, 43, who recently became a train driver for Transport for London, in London.

Sarah Crowshaw, neonatal ward manager, said: “We are grateful for the fundraising by Naiyana and Shemayne’s inspirational story.

"This is a great way to share their story of their neonatal journey with other families and a personal record for Naiyana to keep forever. The fundraising will help the neonatal unit continue to support babies and families who experience our neonatal care."