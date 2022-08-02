Cabinet Minister to watch Commonwealth Games cycling event in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street

The West Midlands Mayor will be in the city on Thursday to see the cycling time trial, which starts and ends in West Park.

And he says the event will give him the chance to showcase the region to his special guest – new Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark.

Mr Street said: "It’s great news that the cycling is in Wolverhampton.

"I’ll be there watching with none other than Greg Clark - Secretary of State for Levelling Up - so it will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase the West Midlands-wide benefits that the Commonwealth Games bring home.

"Right across our region, these Games are boosting our visitor numbers and our economy as a whole.

"When it came to cycling, it just had to be in Wolverhampton."

Mr Clark was appointed Levelling Up Secretary in Boris Johnson's final administration, replacing the sacked Michael Gove.