Soapbox derby to take over Wolverhampton city centre later this month

Krazy Races will take over Wolverhampton city centre this month

Krazy Races, which has already taken Shrewsbury and Northwich by storm in 2022, will head to Wolverhampton on August 21 in partnership with Wolverhampton City Council.

Launching themselves through the city centre, the karts - handmade by businesses, charities and locals - will head down a 350-metre track past the iconic Beatties building, taking on the challenges of chicanes, water and more.

Organiser Sarah Belcher, of Sarah Belcher Events, said: “Krazy Races is an entertaining, fun, family day and it is fantastic to watch the amateur teams entertain the crowds as they not only race for the top spot but also compete to be the best dressed and have the best designed 'krazy karts'.

“And the whole event raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support, as well as other local charities, which helps make such a difference to so many people's lives.

“Our competitors will work their way through a knockout style competition with only the fastest 10 cars making it through to the final, where they will battle to take home the winner's trophy. It makes for a very exciting afternoon.”

Free for spectators, there are lots of activities available for children and families and food and drink will be available - although visitors are welcome to bring a picnic.

The event will start at 10am with an opening parade before racing starts at 10.15am.

Racing will begin in Queen Square and head down to Darlington Street - the prize-giving ceremony will be held at around 5pm.

“We are very grateful to all of our sponsors at Wolverhampton which include the city council, Collins Aerospace, FBC Manby Bowdler, Wolverhampton BID and Gorgeous Radio UK, an LGBTQ+ Hit Music Radio Station for Birmingham, The Black Country and Shropshire,” added Sarah.

“We could not do the events without the support of local businesses and the visitors who turn out on the day - we are looking forward to seeing everyone on the 21st.”

If guests are looking to see the event in luxury they can purchase VIP tickets to enjoy the day with unrestricted views at The Parisian which is located right at the start line.

Tickets can be purchased through Krazy Races.