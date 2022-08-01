Black Country councils to get share of £9 million funding pot for new and improved parks in urban areas

A total of 85 areas in England will receive money from the government's Levelling Up Parks Fund, including Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell, Dudley and Birmingham.

Launching the fund during Love Parks Week, the government hopes each new or improved green space will be an oasis for the local community, boosting creativity and positive mental health.

In England, the cash will be given to councils to create or significantly revamp existing parks in neighbourhoods most deprived of outdoor space.

Councils will be able to choose the nature and location of the new or improved parks in their local area, meaning that each green space will be as unique as the community it serves.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Greg Clark said: “Parks and green spaces are at the heart of our communities, providing sanctuary from the bustling streets of our towns and cities and spaces for people to relax and come together.

“Over the past few years, the importance of spending time with loved ones and getting outdoors has become even more apparent, and this latest government funding will help people living in urban areas do just that.

“I look forward to seeing the new parks come to life and making a real difference to people’s daily lives for years to come.”

In a further boost to make the UK a greener place to live, £2 million of the total investment will support tree planting on the park sites, helping to combat CO2 emissions and make the air cleaner for people and wildlife.

Forestry Minister, Lord Zac Goldsmith said: “This funding will ensure that people from all backgrounds have access to nature by supporting tree planting within public green spaces in our urban communities – where tree cover is often the lowest.