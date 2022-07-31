Missing Telford woman found safe and well after CCTV of her in Wolverhampton

Kelly Fielding, aged 37, had been missing from her home since Tuesday and police said they had been worried about her welfare after she was reported missing on Thursday.

Over the weekend, officers released CCTV images of her captured in Wolverhampton city centre on Wednesday, in hopes of finding her.

On Sunday afternoon West Mercia Police tweeted: "A 37-year-old woman from Telford, who was reported missing on Thursday 28 July, has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."