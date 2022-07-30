Notification Settings

CCTV images released of missing Telford woman last seen in Wolverhampton

By Nathan Rowe

Police have released CCTV images in hopes of finding a missing woman from the Telford area who was last seen in Wolverhampton.

CCTV footage of the last time Kelly Fielding was seen
Kelly Fielding has been missing from her home since Tuesday, and police say they are increasingly worried about her welfare.

Officers searching for the 37-year-old have now released CCTV images of the last known sighting of her on Wednesday at around 11.15am in Wolverhampton city centre.

Kelly Fielding

Kelly is believed to have links to North Wales, Staffordshire and Wolverhampton and is described as 5ft 3ins tall with dyed red hair.

Anyone who sees her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call West Mercia Police immediately on 999.

