Wolverhampton training company helps raise almost £7,000 for two charities

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Almost £7,000 has been raised for two charities after an open day was held to celebrate the anniversary of a company.

Owner Paddy McNicholas, during a charity open day, at MN Floor Training Limited
MN Floor Training, based in Wolverhampton, held the celebration which saw a string of floor manufacturers and floor layers turn out.

It was held on July 15 and saw the cash raised for mental health charity Mind and Unicef which is helping people in need in Ukraine.

Paddy McNicholas, owner of the Macrome Road-based business, said: "I thought to myself 'why not have an open day?' celebrating being open for a year and to raise money for charity as well.

"We had leading floor manufacturers there, over 100 floor layers, and there was a bloke from Scotland and another from Devon who came – it was a really successful day, everyone enjoyed it and we raised nearly £7,000 for charity."

The 37-year-old, who was born in Liverpool but has lived in Wolverhampton since the age of 10, has had people from across the UK for the training offered at the centre – with a person saying they will be flying over from Saudi Arabia later this year for training.

"It's been a really successful day," Mr McNicholas said. "We raised money for Mind because mental health in all trades is a big issue and UNICEF, because they're doing a lot of work in Ukraine, so I wanted to support them both."

He added there was a "lot of pressure" to deliver a good day – with some of his old bosses also turning out for the special occasion.

