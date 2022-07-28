Wolverhampton community centre could be knocked down for health facility

An artist’s impressions of what the new Lower Bradley Health and Community Facility could look like. Photo: Wolverhampton Council

Lower Bradley Community Centre, on Wallace Road in Wolverhampton, could be replaced under the proposals submitted to Wolverhampton Council.

It would see the property freehold sold by Wolverhampton Council to the occupying MGS Medical Practice, before the existing building is torn down.

And then a new health and community facility will be built which will be leased back to the council to sub-lease to the Lower Bradley Community Association.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for city assets and housing, said: "Our priority is for Wulfrunians to live longer, healthier lives in inclusive communities that provide quality care for those who need it.

"This new facility will provide a bespoke health and community centre that will serve as a great benefit to the residents of Lower Bradley and surrounding areas.

"It will not only enhance the level of healthcare but will also provide a community hub that showcases effective partnership working."

The plans submitted by MGS Medical Practice are supported by the Lower Bradley Community Association and the Black Country Integrated Care Board, previously the NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group.

Dr Dav Bagary, GP clinical lead at MGS Medical Practice, said the patient group have been "very supportive" of the plans which will deliver a building which can be used by residents in Bradley for "generations to come"

"I and my wife, Jas Bagary – the business manager – would like to thank everyone involved in the project to date," he added.

The council, alongside the Lower Bradley Community Association, has also identified Rocket Pool Strengthening Families Hub as a temporary home for the community association while works are ongoing, with a date for the move to be confirmed.

MGS Medical Practice will continue to provide clinical services within the Bradley area during the redevelopment.