Pensioner only music festival near Wolverhampton appeals to the silver crowd surfers

Let Me Be Frank by Steven Phillips

V.I.P (Very Important Pensioners) Fest on Saturday, August 20, will be full of entertainment targeted at silver crowd surfers and will even start and finish earliwe than normal festivals.

Tribute acts to Cliff Richard and the Shadows and Frank Sinatra will be providing the musical entertainment at the festival, which is being organised by Wombourne based Dangerous Sheep Events.

V.I.P Fest is the brainchild of Kevin "Ralph" Taylor who also wanted to raise money for a disabled lift at the airport's Tower Cafe.

He said: "V.I.P Fest has been designed to deliver a mid-evening set of various entertainment solely targeted at our very important pensioners.

"We have wanted to bring our older guests together in a safe outdoor environment for some time, post the horrendous lockdown periods, and in particular reaching out to many of the lonely people in our local communities.

"This is one of the best ways to help all of our mental health, the great outdoors and music."

He added: "Starting the show will be one of the sharpest sounding Shadows tribute bands - Into The Shadows including a selection of Sir Cliff's hits. Then people can try their luck at our Baa Baa Prize Bingo and after that there will be a touch of class with our Frank Sinatra tribute Let Me Be Frank and to top the night off there will be a disco from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s."

He added: "Working with the airport's management, we will be trying to raise monies for a much needed disabled lift at the Tower Café, from all money raised form our prize bingo’

This outdoor event is being held on Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport from 5pm to 9pm. The airport has a rich history after being built in 1940 by the RAF for the Second World War effort. The airport is eight miles away from Wolverhampton near the village of Bobbington, South Staffordshire.