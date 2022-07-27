Notification Settings

Night of dazzling drag a first for Light House Cinema

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished:

A dazzling drag duo has held a night of fun and dancing in Wolverhampton.

Drag Queens Tiffany and Bianca with Darryl Griffiths, marketing manager at Light House
Drag Queens Tiffany (Paul Ryder) and Bianca (Marcus Cotterill) performed at the first ever drag show held at Light House cinema in Wolverhampton.

The pair are part of the LGBT+ Sparkle Social Group and organised the night to help raise funds to help the group continue to put on activities for the community, with £400 in total raised.

In addition to this, the show helped the Light House raise cash after the venue has been hit by the pandemic.

Tiffany Sparkle said: "We sold out our tickets just over two weeks the audience was amazing.

"We were both so overwhelmed with happiness at the response from the audience and want to now hold another show.

"We want to thank Jane Janes, a local poet performer for her help and support on this evening.

Kelly Jeffs, Light House CEO, added: "There was a fabulous atmosphere inside the courtyard.

"They had the crowd singing along with them and it went down really well."

The LGBT+ Social Group acts as a safe space for people in the community to make new friends with more information available on the groups Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

