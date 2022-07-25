Footage appears to show pair wearing police uniform allegedly stolen in 50 person Wolverhampton brawl

Two people appear to be wearing the stolen police uniform

Two people can be seen in images that have been shared on social media, showing them posing in police jackets, and giving each other piggy-backs.

Two police cars and a police van were also damaged in the incident. A number of videos have emerged showing the wide-scale trouble, including what appears to be children brandishing knives.

The scenes were said to have taken place in Ruskin Road in Wolverhampton, and were part of the mass brawl that broke out on the street on July 20, in which four police officers were injured.

About 50 people were involved in the brawl on Ruskin Road just before 5pm on Wednesday last week.

Footage from social media shows a police vehicle damaged during the brawl

In addition to this, a man and a woman suffered minor injuries.

One resident, who wishes to not be named, said: "Once the police came to the incident, they taped the streets and attempted to deal with the situation.

"They then removed the tapes and it seemed like they were going to leave, until the big crowd that formed, plus the person who was attacked, told them to do something."

The 50-person brawl saw police forced to use riot shields as they were pelted by missiles thrown in their direction.

Footage has circled social media of the mass brawl that broke out in Ruskin Road, Wolverhampton

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're continuing to investigate a large disorder which saw officers injured in Wolverhampton on Wednesday.

"We've secured and are in the process of reviewing a range of footage around what happened in Ruskin Road from around 5pm onwards.

"We responded to a call over concerns for safety and four officers who attended were hurt, thankfully not seriously, as missiles were thrown.

"A man and a woman received injuries to their head & back respectively.

"Police vehicles were damaged and items of uniform were also stolen.

"We're keen to hear from anyone with information as we establish exactly who was involved.

"You can contact us directly via our website and quote log 3152 of 20/7/22.