Queen's Baton is parachuted into Wolverhampton as Commonwealth Games relay continues

The Queen's Baton being parachuted into Wolverhampton East Park

The baton landed in the Black Country city's East Park on Sunday morning, as the relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games - which start on Thursday - continues.

From East Park, the baton was due to visit other locations in Wolverhampton including Aldersley Leisure Village, Molineux and Queen Street, before heading to Halesowen, Stourbridge, Dudley and Brierley Hill.

The Baton arrives in East Park by parachute after a short delay due to wind and weather concerns pic.twitter.com/mJ3OhPm76D — James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 24, 2022

Cyclist Hugh Porter then got the relay under way at Aldersley Stadium, before the baton was handed over to other bearers including Olympic and Commonwealth champion Anita Lonsbrough, and Wolves legend Steve Bull.

Hugh Porter finishes his spell with the Baton and hands over to Anita Lonsbrough pic.twitter.com/w9GpFeoJIa — James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 24, 2022

After the Wolverhampton leg, the baton is due to join the Halesowen Fun Run this afternoon as part of its afternoon journey through the Black Country.

Steve Bull takes in the applause of the crowd outside Molineux pic.twitter.com/XXqHDaKahp — James Vukmirovic (@jamesvukmirovic) July 24, 2022

The longest route of the day will stretch through Dudley, with the relay going down the cobbled streets of the Black Country Living Museum at 4.37pm.

It will then visit the grounds of Dudley Zoo and Castle for a series of photo opportunities at 4.58pm and a civic event at Coronation Gardens opposite Dudley Council House at 5.37pm.

Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough are greeted by members of Wolverhampton Wheelers as they prepare to receive the baton

Brierley Hill will greet the baton at the end of the day, starting at St Michael's Church at 6.25pm, then progressing through the town to the recently restored War Memorial for a photo opportunity.

Steve Bull was a baton-bearer in Wolverhampton