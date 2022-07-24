Notification Settings

Queen's Baton is parachuted into Wolverhampton as Commonwealth Games relay continues

By David Stubbings

The Queen's Baton arrived in Wolverhampton in spectacular style on Sunday, dropping in via parachute.

The Queen's Baton being parachuted into Wolverhampton East Park
The baton landed in the Black Country city's East Park on Sunday morning, as the relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games - which start on Thursday - continues.

From East Park, the baton was due to visit other locations in Wolverhampton including Aldersley Leisure Village, Molineux and Queen Street, before heading to Halesowen, Stourbridge, Dudley and Brierley Hill.

Cyclist Hugh Porter then got the relay under way at Aldersley Stadium, before the baton was handed over to other bearers including Olympic and Commonwealth champion Anita Lonsbrough, and Wolves legend Steve Bull.

After the Wolverhampton leg, the baton is due to join the Halesowen Fun Run this afternoon as part of its afternoon journey through the Black Country.

The longest route of the day will stretch through Dudley, with the relay going down the cobbled streets of the Black Country Living Museum at 4.37pm.

It will then visit the grounds of Dudley Zoo and Castle for a series of photo opportunities at 4.58pm and a civic event at Coronation Gardens opposite Dudley Council House at 5.37pm.

Hugh Porter and Anita Lonsbrough are greeted by members of Wolverhampton Wheelers as they prepare to receive the baton

Brierley Hill will greet the baton at the end of the day, starting at St Michael's Church at 6.25pm, then progressing through the town to the recently restored War Memorial for a photo opportunity.

Steve Bull was a baton-bearer in Wolverhampton

It will then end the day at the Waterfront as the centrepiece for a day-long celebration event, featuring live entertainment, jugglers, stilt-walkers and food and drink, before departing the borough by barge on the Dudley No. 1 Canal.

