The Chuckling Cheese Company's Mascot Munchie the Mouse

Lauded across the world Black Country scratchings are the gold standard so Lincolnshire based The Chuckling Cheese Company's foray into flavouring is raising eyebrows in the home of popular pork pub snack.

CCC is launching seven new flavours at its Merry Hill Shopping Centre shop on Friday with the help of its mascot Munchie the Mouse, who is more accustomed to cheese and wine than beer and scratchings.

The controversial new flavours include Salt and Vinegar, Worcester Sauce, Black Pepper, BBQ, Garlic and even spicy Habanero.

Crackling aficionado Slob Odan writes an Instagram review page is respected by butchers, grocers and publicans alike, is affronted at any attempt to "reinvent perfection" and CCC's claim to be "local" to the Black Country.

He said: "I'm fed up of these so called artisan hipsters jumping on the band wagon and reinventing (ruining) our local delicacy by whacking some random condiment on them and charging an absolute fortune for the privilege.

"You can tell Munchie the Mouse that I won’t be anywhere near the aforementioned queue for the launch of this product."

The respected reviewer believes a scratching's postcode is always key to its quality with the best hailing from DY, WV and WS postcodes.

In a further twist and strengthening its credentials CCC told the Express and Star its scratchings were in fact made in Walsall, one of the Holy Trinity of scratching towns.

However, after conducting his own research Mr Odan said: "To claim to have 'reinvented' the pork scratching by paying a producer in Walsall for their product and simply repackaging it, having sprinkled some Worcester Sauce on it is just downright offensive and disrespectful."

Pork scratchings were believed to have been invented in the Black Country in the 1800s by working class families many of whom had their own pig at home, leading to various methods of creating rind, some of which entered mass production becoming a British pub staple. Even now the region's reputation stands alone as Northern manufacturers use the term "Black Country Style" to slyly shift more packs.

The first ten people who spend over £5 at CCC's shop on Friday will get a free beer and scratchings gift box.

A CCC spokesman said: "This year we are taking their snacking range to the next level with their new Chuckling Snacks range of flavoured pork scratchings.

"We will also be offering a week-long launch promotion both online and in store, in which you can purchase any 5 bags of scratchings for just £3.00, or any 10 bags of scratchings for just £5.

"This great value for money offer will begin on launch day, Friday, July 29, and end on Friday, August 5."

Established in 2015 as a family-run cheese company, The Chuckling Cheese Company became famous for their Charcoal Infused Cheddar Cheese.