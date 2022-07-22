Wolverhampton MP welcomes healthcare provision for veterans

Stuart Anderson MP

Research will be funded for trial cutting-edge technology to help veterans with complex healthcare needs and organisations are being invited to apply for funding now.

Mr Anderson is a veteran Stuart was close to having his foot amputated in 1994 after injuries sustained serving in the Army.

“From my own experience, I know that veterans can often face unique health challenges due to having served in highly dangerous environments around the world.

"The Veterans’ Health Innovation Fund will catalyse innovation in techniques that could transform the prospects of those who were injured while bravely serving our country for the better."

He said that it will level up support for veterans who may face unique health challenges due to their service that affect their ability to fully enjoy civilian life, including employment and leisure activities. In

The MP believes the funding has great potential to help wounded, injured or sick veterans rebuild their lives by pioneering treatments for the impact of pain, hearing loss, and visual impairment as well as mid traumatic brain injury, blast injuries, and mental health issues, such as PTDS.