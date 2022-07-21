Notification Settings

Stairlift installed at gurdwara to help people pray

By Ben LammasWolverhamptonPublished:

A Wolverhampton gurdwara has installed a stairlift to enable people who struggle to climb stairs to access all of the facilities on offer.

Trying the newly installed stairlift, Iqbal Kaur, with (left-right) Ravinder Gill, councillor Jasbinder Dehar, and committee members, at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Wolverhampton.
Trying the newly installed stairlift, Iqbal Kaur, with (left-right) Ravinder Gill, councillor Jasbinder Dehar, and committee members, at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Wolverhampton.

Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara on Sedgley Street in Blakenhall wanted to support visitors who would otherwise have limited access to some of the gurdwara's facilities, and raised enough money with the help of the gurdwara's committee.

Iqbal Kaur, a member of a woman's social group at the gurdwara, said: "Guru Nanak Gurdwara has been an integral part of our community for people of all backgrounds and religions for over 50 years.

"It has always encouraged growth and community wellbeing with the support of committed public members, who facilitate the service that it has to offer.

"We already have a lift, and with the support of the committee we have installed a stairlift, meaning everyone can always have access to all the temple facilities.

"They also have recently supported the set-up of a women's social group which promotes social, mental, and physical wellbeing.

"We at Guru Nanak Gurdwara would like to thank our local councillor Jasbinder Dehar who has helped us and supported us with the stairlift along with Wolverhampton City Council."

Councillor Jasbinder Dehar said: "This is one of our success stories. It's community cohesion at its best."

