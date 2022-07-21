Park Watch scheme to launch to help keep Wolverhampton's East Park clean and safe

East Park Park Watch will be launched

East Park Park Watch gives residents and park users the information they need so they know how to report any issues to help keep the park safe and clean for people to enjoy.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "We want people to love their park and help the authorities keep it in tip top condition.

"That's why we've developed the new East Park Park Watch initiative, a partnership between the local police and anti-social behaviour teams, local councillors and parks staff, and we ask any park users to report any issues they find so that they can be addressed."

People can report issues with rubbish, dog mess, street lighting or problems affecting the highways around the park to Wolverhampton Council by calling 01902 551155 or by downloading the Love Clean Streets app, available from the AppStore and Google Play.

Anti-social behaviour can be reported by calling 01902 552950, while park rangers are available from 8am-4pm by calling 07766 473150.

In an emergency people should always dial 999.