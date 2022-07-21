Notification Settings

Firefighters tackle major blaze at pub near Bridgnorth

Fire engines were sent to a blaze at a pub early this morning.

Firefighters tackled a blaze at The Ship Inn. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

The incident happened at the Ship Inn, Highley, Bridgnorth shortly after 5am.

The blaze involved decking and the front extension of the building.

Nobody was injured.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 5.23am on Thursday, July, 21, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Bridgnorth.

"This incident involved decking and a front extension to the building. Crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet. Assistance from Wyre Forest appliance from Hereford & Worcester Fire Service.

"Three fire appliances including the incident command unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Cleobury Mortimer, Much Wenlock and Telford Central. operations and fire investigation officers were in attendance."

