Achievements of learners celebrated at special event

By James VukmirovicWolverhampton

The accomplishments of people learning new skills and boosting their confidence was celebrated at a special event.

Pat McFadden MP, with (left) CEO Simon Bhardwaj, and (right) operations manager Adam Bhardwaj and all the learners celebrating their success
Bilston Resource Centre welcomed 33 of its learners from the past year to an event on Friday, July 15 celebrating their hard work over the last years and to give them their certificates for completing their courses.

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden was in attendance alongside the Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Sandra Samuels, with both taking the time to speak to those in attendance.

Operations manager Adam Bhardwaj said the feeling among those at the centre was one of celebration and said it was inspiration to see the group achieve their goals.

He said: "They were really delighted to achieve their career goals and I was very inspired by all of them, particularly one of our learners who has come over from Ukraine.

"It was great to have Pat McFadden there, as well as the Mayor, as they are key figures in Wolverhampton and the local community.

"Sandra Samuels has achieved so much since coming over here from overseas as a young girl, while Pat McFadden has said the people here can take any concerns they have to his surgeries, so it's just good to have them come here and take an interest in the successes of the people here."

The Resource Centre has been working to help people in the community for more than 25 years, with lessons being taught for English spoken as other language (ESOL), ICT and a range of other courses around skills development.

Mr Bhardwaj said the event fit the ethos of the centre to help people and celebrate their achievements.

He said: "We want to support people who have been at the bottom end of society and who may have struggled to find work or have language barriers and help people reach the highest standards they can.

"If we can help people, ease their burden and have them go out of the centre feeling a little bit better, then it all helps."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

