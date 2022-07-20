Post Office and shop in Penn up for sale

Penn Local is up for sale.

Penn Local is listed on Rightmove for £165,000 saying it is a "popular and well-loved service in the area".

Current business owner Manny said he was ready to move on and sell the business.

The sale will include handing over a range of amenities, such as mailing services, cash withdrawals, cash & cheque deposits, drop & go, Parcelforce Express services, foreign currency, travel money card, Lotto prize payments, Lotto ticket sales, post office money services, travel insurance, bill payments, top ups, SIA licence applications and document certification services.

The real estate company also give future owners an idea of where some improvements can be made, like extending the opening hours, advertising the business more, using social media to their advantage, and stocking more alcohol.

Take a look inside:

The entrance to Penn post-office. Photo: Rightmove

A frozen drink machine is a popular amenity of the shop. Photo: Rightmove

There's ample space for stocking cold drinks. Photo: Rightmove

General toiletries can be stocked too. Photo: Rightmove

Magazine shelves. Photo: Rightmove