Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Post Office and shop in Penn up for sale

By Lauren HillWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

A post-office and convenience store business is up for sale in Penn.

Penn Local is up for sale.
Penn Local is up for sale.

Penn Local is listed on Rightmove for £165,000 saying it is a "popular and well-loved service in the area".

Current business owner Manny said he was ready to move on and sell the business.

The sale will include handing over a range of amenities, such as mailing services, cash withdrawals, cash & cheque deposits, drop & go, Parcelforce Express services, foreign currency, travel money card, Lotto prize payments, Lotto ticket sales, post office money services, travel insurance, bill payments, top ups, SIA licence applications and document certification services.

The real estate company also give future owners an idea of where some improvements can be made, like extending the opening hours, advertising the business more, using social media to their advantage, and stocking more alcohol.

Take a look inside:

The entrance to Penn post-office. Photo: Rightmove
A frozen drink machine is a popular amenity of the shop. Photo: Rightmove
There's ample space for stocking cold drinks. Photo: Rightmove
General toiletries can be stocked too. Photo: Rightmove
Magazine shelves. Photo: Rightmove
Cold food and drink fridges. Photo: Rightmove
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News