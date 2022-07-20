Park music festival to go ahead despite protests

The entrance to Bantock Park in Finchfield, Road, Wolverhampton

Walsall-based New Vision Events Ltd will stage the Ibiza Proms in the Park event at Bantock Park on Saturday September 3, council bosses agreed on Tuesday.

The licence application was granted following mediation between environmental health chiefs and organisers.

The festival will run from noon to 10pm, with permission given for the sale of alcohol and a maximum of 3,500 people to attend including staff.

The council’s licensing committee earlier heard from local resident David Cooper, who said he didn’t think the park was a suitable venue for such a large festival and that many of the elderly neighbours would be disturbed by the noise.

He said residents living near the popular Finchfield Road site already had to endure daily noise nuisance, littering and anti-social behaviour from groups of people using the park.

“Quite often late at night my door is knocked by people stuck in the park and we have problems with litter on a regular basis,” he said.

“I think 3,000 plus people at a festival with an alcohol licence for ten hours will only make this situation worse. It’s going to be a nightmare for us,” he told members.

“There are already problems with anti-social behaviour, consumption of alcohol and drugs being used in the park, and police attendance is not unusual. I believe that the sale of alcohol from bars within the park will only lead to this being exacerbated.”

Representing the event organisers, solicitor Rob Edge said: “The festival will bring many jobs to local people and increase footfall to the local area without causing a nuisance. All aspects of the event are being carefully planned and it will be very well managed.

“This application has been brought together by a professional team who are highly respected and experienced within the hospitality industry. I strongly believe this event will be an asset to the area.”

Council solicitor David Abel added: “The festival will take place in a secure fenced off area. The applicant has mediated with the environmental health department of the council and has agreed conditions which satisfy their concerns regarding the prevention of public nuisance.

“The management will undertake regular noise monitoring at the nearest sensitive receptor. A hotline phone number will be provided so that residents will be able to contact the event organisers for information or any concerns about public nuisance. The number will be circulated to residents in advance of the event.”