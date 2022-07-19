Musicians help raise over £75 for Samaritans at much-delayed gig in Wolverhampton

Alex Ohm performs. Photo: Chris Close

The show – called Community – had been due to take place at the Newhampton Arts Centre on January 9, but was pushed back until July 2 due to Covid-19.

And the new date saw crowds of people gather outside at the Dunkley Street venue's New Horizon tent for eight hours of music from the region's performers.

The gig saw a total of £762 raised for the Samaritans with promoter Mark Terry making the donation help the vital charity provide support to those most in need.

The show was headlined by Alex Ohm and featured The Jack Fletcher Band, The Pagans S.O.H., The Humdrum Express, Smokin Eskimo, Jack Cattell and Brains for Breakfast.

Meanwhile Sam George of Giant & The Georges was also drafted in as a last minute replacement for Bryony Williams who faced difficulties relating to travelling. And Ian Davies, of Stay Loose Records, in Wolverhampton also kept people on their feet with his DJ skills in-between bands.

And n the day, The Jack Fletcher Band got the biggest cheer when they closed their set with a cover of Slade's Cum On Feel The Noize.

The show was originally a reaction to the Covid-19 and how freedoms were restricted over the years to curb its spread – and a desire to bring people together once again.

And this why music super-fan Mr Terry, who is from Wolverhampton and is better known under his moniker Finklepepper on social media, chose the Samaritans after acknowledging some people may not feel part of a community.

The charity was represented on the day by Gray, from the Wolverhampton branch, who thanked people for coming out and supporting the event which is now set to be held annually.