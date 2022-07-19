Wolverhampton homes plan for land next to popular bar

The bosses of Jack's Bar in Frederick Street, Wolverhampton, have put forward plans for 33 apartments

Jack's Cafe & Bar in Wolverhampton has unveiled plans for a long-term scheme that will eventually see the Taj Palace banqueting suite replaced with flats.

Bosses say the bar, which is popular with Wolves fans and is famed for its food, will be unaffected by the plans.

Meanwhile Taj Palace will continue to operate while the scheme is put together, they said.

A planning application has been submitted to Wolverhampton Council detailing the development, which features a total of 33 apartments.

It describes the scheme as a "residential development comprising 30, two-bed apartments and three one-bed apartments with associated landscaping and parking at land adjacent Jack's Bar, Frederick Street".

Bookings are still being taken at the Taj Palace banqueting suite, which is part of the plans

The site is owned by the Deol family, and includes land behind Taj Palace which is lined up to form part of the development.

Mr Deol said: "These are very much long-term plans and we are probably looking at a three-year project.

"Jack's will continue to operate as normal and will be unaffected throughout. Our function rooms will remain available for bookings for the foreseeable future."

He added that the project would be split into two phases, with the family seeking planning permission before moving on to the next stage of the development.