Traffic building due to M6 Junction 10 works

Demolition of the old south bridge

Congestion has been building back along the Black Country Route from Keyway in Willenhall.

The ongoing works are expected to cause delays for traffic in the area and drivers are advised to use alternative routes if possible or to allow additional time for journeys.

The new bridges have replaced the two-lane structures which were in place for around 50 years.

National Highways and Walsall Council, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, have joined forces to fund the upgrade.