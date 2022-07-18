Wolverhampton night life gets a boost with plans for new £1.5m live entertainment venue

Diffusion will be transformed into Bank Wolverhampton

Number Nine, Lichfield Street, which opened as a branch of The Midland and recently was Diffusion clothing, will be transformed into Bank Wolverhampton.

There will be cabaret, bands and burlesque entertainment at the venue which will also have a 140 cover restaurant and room for another 200 people standing.

The owners believe the economic climate is now right to invest into the city centre and improve local night life.

Sam Evans, who helped clinch the deal for Bank Wolverhampton, said: "Along with the rejuvenation of the city centre, Civic Hall and residential buildings, now is the perfect time to contribute to the city’s night life economy and offer something completely different whilst creating many job opportunities.

"The owners were drawn to this venue due to its raw and rich identity and history. It has beautiful 12 foot hanging chandeliers, original brick work pilers stretching over the height of the venue providing an authentic feel."

He added: "The original building’s name Bank will be restored but with a new style, clientele and offering a completely new vibe that the city is yet to see.

"With a licence until the early hours, they will be showcasing unique cabaret acts, live musicians and DJ’s playing hits from all genres for their diners.

"The team will be serving up top notch food until late while you sip on cocktails and boogie the night away at Wolverhampton’s new hot spot.

Bank Wolverhampton will open in September but there will be further investment in the venue in 2023.

Mr Evans added: "There will be a phase two of building works set to take place in the same building early next year to create a one of a kind Penthouse Nightclub along with the city’s first ever rooftop bar."

Bank will be open seven days a week with live entertainment appearing three times a week.

Job opportunities at Bank include management, front of house, chefs and other roles. For more information send CVs to jobs@bankwolverhampton.co.uk.