Wolverhampton Crown Court

Rahul Sharma is charged with the murder of the woman, in her 40s, who was found with fatal injuries in Kingsland Road on June 16.

The 29-year-old, of Hordern Road in the city, pleaded not guilty to murder at a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

Judge Michael Chambers QC set a provisional trial date for April 17 next year.