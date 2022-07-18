Tessa excited about Games coming to region and new role

Olympic and three-time Commonwealth Gold medallist Tessa Sanderson will be in charge of the largest village at the NEC

Tessa Sanderson has been named as one of the Village Mayors for the Games, alongside two-time Commonwealth 5,000 metres champion David Moorcroft and former World 1,500 metres Silver medallist Hannah England.

As part of their formal duties, the Village Mayors, will represent Birmingham 2022 and offer a friendly welcome to Commonwealth teams.

They will attend the athlete Welcome Ceremonies, which include a performance by local students called 1000 Welcomes, a speech from the Village Mayor and Chef de Mission, and the raising of the nation or territory’s flag whilst the national anthem is played.

Former World 1500m Silver medallist Hannah England will be the village mayor at the University of Birmingham

Tessa Sanderson, who won Olympic Gold in the Javelin in 1984 and three Commonwealth Games Gold Medals in 1978, 1986 and 1990, will be the mayor for the NEC campus village, set to be the largest of the three campuses.

She said she been taken on a tour of the facilities and spoke of how amazed she was at the scale of the village.

She said: "It's going to be a great feeling to be able to welcome everyone as I've had the experience of being in several different Commonwealth Games villages and this might be the biggest one I've ever been in.

"They've really pulled out all the stops to ensure that everything is comfortable and make sure that everyone has the best equipment and bedroom facilities and the leisure stuff they'll have there as well.

"I saw it all when I went to look at the site and I think it will be very good and comfortable, with people not stumbling over each other or looking for space."

Tessa said she was looking forward to seeing the village come alive when the athletes arrive at it and also spoke about her own pride at seeing Wolverhampton, where she competed for Wolverhampton and Bilston Athletic Club, also getting its own spotlight with the cycling time trial on August 4.

She said: "There's a lot of athletes, like myself and Matthew Hudson-Smith, who grew up in the Midlands and came out of cities and towns like Wolverhampton, so I think the Games are going to be a great showcase for the region.

"It will be great for the city, for the region and for everyone involved and I think it's wonderful that an event is taking place there."

David Moorcroft will be the Village Mayor at the Warwick University campus village, while Hannah England will be Village Mayor of the Birmingham University campus village.