Aldi recalls cheese product over "temperature control" issue

Aldi has recalled cheese

Issuing a product recall notice the supermarket said: "Primula Cheese - All Use By Dates - Spicy Cheese n Jalapenos Variant Only

"We are recalling this product from a limited number of stores in the Midlands due to an isolated temperature control issue."

The Aldi spokesman added: "Customers who purchased this product from affected stores are asked to return it to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given."

A full list of affected stores is available on the Aldi website at https://www.aldi.co.uk/product-notices.

The Aldi stores include West Bromwich, Wolverhampton, Dudley, Oldbury and others in the Midlands.