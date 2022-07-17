Notification Settings

Aldi recalls cheese product over "temperature control" issue

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Aldi is recalling cheese sold in its stores due to a "temperature control issue."

Issuing a product recall notice the supermarket said: "Primula Cheese - All Use By Dates - Spicy Cheese n Jalapenos Variant Only

"We are recalling this product from a limited number of stores in the Midlands due to an isolated temperature control issue."

The Aldi spokesman added: "Customers who purchased this product from affected stores are asked to return it to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given."

A full list of affected stores is available on the Aldi website at https://www.aldi.co.uk/product-notices.

The Aldi stores include West Bromwich, Wolverhampton, Dudley, Oldbury and others in the Midlands.

The spokesman added: "We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

