Travellers leave Wolverhampton park after bailiffs serve notices

By Lisa O'Brien

A group of travellers who set up an unauthorised encampment on a popular park in Wolverhampton have now left.

Caravans and other vehicles were spotted at East Park. Photo: David Evans

Traveller caravans and "numerous" cars and vans were spotted on the football pitches at East Park on Sunday night.

Some of the group left but eight caravans remained on the site on Tuesday, prompting council bosses to promise to engage bailiffs should they remain over night.

Council chiefs confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the remaining occupants have since gone.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Bailiffs attended East Park today to serve notices on the remaining occupants of the encampment. As a result, all members of the group have now left the site."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

