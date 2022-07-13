Travellers leave Wolverhampton park after bailiffs serve notices

Traveller caravans and "numerous" cars and vans were spotted on the football pitches at East Park on Sunday night.
Some of the group left but eight caravans remained on the site on Tuesday, prompting council bosses to promise to engage bailiffs should they remain over night.
Council chiefs confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the remaining occupants have since gone.
A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Bailiffs attended East Park today to serve notices on the remaining occupants of the encampment. As a result, all members of the group have now left the site."