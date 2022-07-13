Plan to remove roof danger threat to historic home

The Royal Wolverhampton School, Penn Road. Photo: Google Street View

Loose tiles on the old scout hut roof at The Royal School, Penn Road, have been repeatedly falling into the grounds of Grade II* listed Graseley Old Hall, putting visitors at risk of severe injury – or even death.

The hall, which dates back to the 15th Century, is a privately owned residence that attracts all-year-round interest from history enthusiasts and ghost hunters attending organised events.

It has been owned and maintained for more than 30 years by retired actress Susan Williams, who said she was incredibly fearful of someone being seriously injured – or worse – due to tiles continually becoming dislodged in high winds.

“These tiles have been loose for quite some time now and they are very heavy, she said. “A lot of them have already come off and they could do some serious harm if they hit anyone.”

Ms Williams contacted Graiseley councillor Jacqui Sweetman, who has battled for several months to get the matter resolved.

An application submitted by The Royal School to have the roof removed has now been escalated to the local planning team as a matter of urgency.

Made by Miss Shifali Saini, the application states: “The roof includes asbestos cement tiles and is in an extremely poor condition. The main structure will remain as it forms part of the boundary wall to the hall and is in a good condition.

“This work is urgent, as in high winds it is causing a health and safety issue and distress to the neighbours. The old scout hut has been disused for more than 20 years and is currently fenced off from the school playing fields for safety.

“There is a significant amount of vegetation covering the building and the roof has deteriorated over time and failed.

“The owner of Graseley Old Hall has been in touch with local councillors and this matter has been escalated to the local planning team. Overall, there is a consensus to make this structure safe,” said the application.

“Planners visited the site on June 16 and have agreed that the roof is the main issue. This application is to demolish the roof and remove the hazards to the surrounding area.”

Councillor Sweetman said: “Graseley Old Hall is one of our oldest houses, if not the oldest in Wolverhampton. I am delighted that due to our efforts the school is applying to make the roof sound.

“I have to declare an interest to the planning committee in due course as I have been previously committed to the effective repair of this roof owned by The Royal School.”