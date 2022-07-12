Notification Settings

Slade star Jim trying to track down picture of old violin teacher

By Mark AndrewsWolverhamptonPublished:

Slade star Jim Lea is searching for a photograph of his old violin teacher for a personal history he is putting together.

Jim, who played the piano, guitar and violin in the glam rock band, is putting together a history of his early life, beginning from childhood up until the band changed its name to Slade.

His brother Frank said Jim's first experience of playing music began when he started receiving violin lessons from Wolverhampton concert musician Horace Kenney at the age of eight.

"James' uncle and grandad were professional musicians, and when they asked James if he wanted to learn the violin, he was sent to Horace Kenney," said Frank.

"Obviously, Horace was part of his story, and he wanted him to be included."

Mr Kenney performed as lead violinist of the Wolverhampton Symphony Orchestra until 1977.

*Do you have a photograph of Horace Kenney? Please contact Mark Andrews on 01952 241491 or email mark.andrews@mnamedia.co.uk

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

